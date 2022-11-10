2015 Bargari Sacrilege Accused Pradeep Gunned Down in Punjab's Faridkot

Bike-borne assailants shot dead Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh on the morning of 10 November, when he was on his way to his shop in Punjab's Faridkot.

Pradeep was an accused in the sacrilege incidents that took place in Bargari in 2015. He was one of the people accused of being involved in the theft of the Guru Granth Sahib at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. You can read more about the sacrilege case in our story here.

According to the Punjab Police, Pradeep had been assigned security and the police person assigned to him fired back at the assailants, injuring one of them.

Here's the CCTV footage of the killing sourced by The Quint. This visuals may be a bit disturbing.