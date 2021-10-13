'Barbarism': Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Murder of Dalit Man in Rajasthan

Days after a Dalit man was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday, 12 October, condemned the incident, calling upon the Congress-led state government to take action against the perpetrators.

Mevani, an independent legislator who had, last month, pledged support to the Congress, tweeted:

"Extremely disturbing incident being reported from Rajasthan where a poor Dalit man was brutally murdered. A quick action must be taken and culprits be brought to book immediately. I request Rajasthan govt to take this on priority. This barbarism isnt allowed anywhere. (sic)"