Why Are Rahul, Priyanka Quiet on Baran Rape: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Two minors, were allegedly abducted from Baran in Rajasthan and taken to Jaipur and Kota. According to India Today, they were allegedly gang-raped for three days.

The girls were reportedly found in Kota on 21 September,

India Today, also reported, however, that the police have claimed that the minors, aged 13 and 15, have denied the rape allegations in their statement. On the other hand, the minor girls admit on camera that they were drugged and gang-raped, reported India Today.

According to the India Today report, the father of the girls has alleged that two accused, who are also minors, “lured” the girls to leave the district with them. Thereby, they were taken to Kota and Jaipur, where they were allegedly raped by two minor boys and three others.