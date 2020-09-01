Bar Association Charts 70 Years of Indian Constitution in New Book

A copy of the Bar Association of India’s ‘The Constitution of India: Celebrating and Calibrating 70 Years – A Compendium of Articles’ was presented to the Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on 31 August.

The book features articles on important constitutional issues over the years and of today, by eminent legal experts such as Attorney General KK Venugopal, Justice AK Sikri, Indira Jaising and Prof Upendra Baxi, as well as scholars, academicians, bureaucrats, politicians, journalists, political thinkers and illustrious citizens.



The compendium has been dedicated to Fali S Nariman, President Emeritus of the Bar Association of India, who has completed seventy years of law practice. It was presented by by Dr Lalit Bhasin, President, Bar Association of India and Prashant Kumar, President-Elect of the Bar Association of India.