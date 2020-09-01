Bar Association Charts 70 Years of Indian Constitution in New Book
The book also celebrates 60 years of the Bar Association of India.
A copy of the Bar Association of India’s ‘The Constitution of India: Celebrating and Calibrating 70 Years – A Compendium of Articles’ was presented to the Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on 31 August.
The book features articles on important constitutional issues over the years and of today, by eminent legal experts such as Attorney General KK Venugopal, Justice AK Sikri, Indira Jaising and Prof Upendra Baxi, as well as scholars, academicians, bureaucrats, politicians, journalists, political thinkers and illustrious citizens.
The compendium has been dedicated to Fali S Nariman, President Emeritus of the Bar Association of India, who has completed seventy years of law practice. It was presented by by Dr Lalit Bhasin, President, Bar Association of India and Prashant Kumar, President-Elect of the Bar Association of India.
An article by Raghav Bahl, founder of The Quint and Vakasha Sachdev, Associate Editor, Legal, at The Quint, titled ‘India’s Constitution Has a Gap Which Leaves Press Freedom at the Mercy of the State’ is part of the book.
The article points out the urgent need for specific protections for freedom of the press, over and above the basic fundamental right to freedom of speech that every citizen in the country enjoys by virtue of Article 19(1)(a).
According to the Bar Association of India, “the compendium will be useful not only to lawyers but also judges, legislators, bureaucrats, media persons and citizens”.
The contributors include KK Venugopal, Gopal Subramanium, Darius J Khambata, Amitabh Kant, Dr Naresh Trehan, Rajmohan Gandhi, Prof (Dr) Upendra Baxi, Prof (Dr) Mool Chand Sharma, Shyam Divan, Priya Hingorani, Indira Jaising, Madhavi Goradia Divan, Tushar Mehta, Mukul Rohatgi, Arvind P Datar, Hon’ble Justice AK Sikri, Dr Subramanian Swamy, Kapil Sibal, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Dushyant Dave, Shardul Shroff, Cyril Shroff and Prashant Kumar.
