Banks Can’t Declare Loan Accounts as NPAs Till Further Orders: SC

The Solicitor General, representing the Finance Ministry and the RBI, submitted before the bench that an expert committee on resolutions is to decide sector-wise relief to ease stress caused by the pandemic.

"Expert committee does not come in way of individual borrowers," said Mehta, who also cited the 6 August RBI circular which deals with stressed accounts and provides for a resolution plan and restructuring of loans for eligible accounts.

The bench noted that petitioners have claimed the Centre did not exercise powers to mitigate suffering and the court is not an expert body to change decisions taken by financial bodies. "Whether under Disaster Management Act something can be done, needs to be seen," it said.

The bench said it will not get into whether the measures by the government were correct or not, or how to give relief to various sectors. Mehta contended that the moratorium is not a default period, in fact, it was granted initially for a period of three months and extended till 31 August. He informed the bench that from 1 September, companies will become NPAs, if they do not pay in 3 months. He insisted that the idea of moratorium was to defer payments in view of the burden created by lockdown, so businesses can manage working capital.

"The idea was not to waive interest," said Mehta, citing that a one-size-fits-all solution cannot be granted.

The top court will continue to hear the matter on 10 September, as many parties involved are yet to argue.