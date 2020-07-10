82 Bangladeshis Who Attended Tablighi Congregation Granted Bail

A Delhi court on Friday, 10 July, granted bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and were accused of not following guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to PTI, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The move comes just days after 122 Malaysian nationals who had participated in the congregation were granted bail on 7 July.

Last month, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition filed by 34 foreign nationals challenging the Centre’s decision to blacklist over 3,000 of them from travelling to India for 10 years, said that all blacklisted foreign nationals can make individual representations before concerned authorities, Bar and Bench reported.

During the hearing, the foreign nationals requested the court to deport them, saying they had not harmed national security.