23 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by ATS, Maharashtra Police
In a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the State anti-human trafficking unit, 23 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Virar in Mumbai’s neighbouring Palghar district.
These arrests come just days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a massive rally in Mumbai demanding eviction of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators’ from India.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
