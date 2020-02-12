23 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by ATS, Maharashtra Police
Police arrest 23 Bangladeshi nationals in Virar, Palghar district. Image used for representation only.
In a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the State anti-human trafficking unit, 23 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Virar in Mumbai’s neighbouring Palghar district.

Police sources told The Quint that the arrested individuals were allegedly illegal immigrants. The arrests took place on the morning of 12 February. Initial formalities are bring performed by the cops in the case.

These arrests come just days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a massive rally in Mumbai demanding eviction of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators’ from India.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

