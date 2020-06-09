The Mumbai police have summoned Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for questioning over an FIR filed against him for his remarks that allegedly gave a communal angle to the Bandra migrant gathering. The FIR in this case was registered against Goswami on 2 May.Goswami has been summoned to the Pydhonie police station at 11 am on 10 June. This comes over a month after the police questioned him for over 12 hours over an FIR filed against him for his comments in the Palghar mob lynching case and his comments on Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Arnab Goswami was accused of making “defamatory remarks” against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and promoting enmity between groups.‘Arnab Browbeating Police’: Maharashtra Govt Asks SC to Step InThe Supreme Court on 19 May had rejected a request by Arnab Goswami to transfer the investigations into the cases against him from the Maharashtra Police to the CBI. The apex court held that the police have the right to investigate these cases, and that this case did not satisfy any of the grounds for ordering a transfer.The judgment stated, "The displeasure of an accused person about the manner in which the investigation proceeds or an unsubstantiated allegation (as in the present case) of a conflict of interest against the police conducting the investigation must not derail the legitimate course of law and warrant the invocation of the extraordinary power of this Court to transfer an investigation to the CBI."Another point that senior advocate Harish Salve, who was representing Arnab Goswami, had made during the hearing was that one of the police officers who had interrogated Goswami had tested positive for COVID-19.Cop Probing Arnab Goswami Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says Salve