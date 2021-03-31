Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Ablaze Since 29 March

Visuals of the fire show trees engulfed in flames and expanses of grasslands covered in thick smoke. The fire has spread to several zones of the reserve, including Khitoli, Magadhi and Tala.

Inadequate resources are one of the reasons that it's taking long to manage the forest fire, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

Locals also reportedly said that authorities did not take timely action when the fire first broke out on Monday. Field Director Rahim and other officials not only failed to make necessary arrangements for fire fighting prior to the summer season, but did not undertake timely effort, sources told The Quint.