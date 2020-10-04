Balrampur Rape Case to Be Heard by a Fast-Track Court: UP Govt

The UP government reportedly said that the National Security Act (NSA) may be invoked, as well, thereafter.

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday, 4 October, informed that the case involving a 22 year old Dalit woman who died in Balrampur after being raped by two men will be heard in a fast-track court, reported PTI. The UP government reportedly also said that the National Security Act (NSA) may be invoked, as well, thereafter.

According to India Today, Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi along with ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi met the family of the victim on UP CM Adityanath’s order.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

The 22 year old had died on 29 September, the same day the Hatharas victim had breathed her last. According to NDTV, she had gone to take admission to her college, and was allegedly raped on her way back

More Details

The woman’s family alleges that their daughter was given an injection before she was raped, the family also claims that the victim’s legs and arms were broken.

The woman’s mother said that her daughter was in a lot of pain, she could only say: “There is a lot of pain, I will not survive,” News18 reported.

However, the police have denied the claims that the victim’s legs and arms were broken. Balram police tweeted saying that postmortem report had not found such injuries.

(With inputs from PTI, NDTV, India Today and News18.)

