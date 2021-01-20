NRIs to Vote From 8 Countries: But Is EC Breaking Its Own Rules?

The Election Commission of India (EC) wants to help NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) to vote in Indian elections, which is a good idea. It will be tried as a pilot project in 2021 across eight countries - USA, UAE, Australia, Canada, UK, Malaysia, Kenya and Singapore.

There are reportedly 1 crore NRIs across the world, of which roughly 60 lakh are eligible to vote.

But there is a problem.

The procedure suggested by the EC for NRIs to vote via ballot papers will not happen in the presence of polling agents representing political parties. And this is a violation of The Representation of The People Act, 1951 and The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.