Bajrang Dal Members Burn 'Pakistani Food Fest' Banner at Surat Restaurant

Members of right-wing group Bajrang Dal on Monday, 13 December, vandalised the hoarding of a Surat restaurant that was hosting a Pakistani food festival.

A flex banner, advertising the 'Pakistani food festival,' was pulled down by the right-wing activists and set on fire, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram,' news agency PTI reported.

"Bajrang Dal activists took down the flex banner from the building & set it on fire. No such festival will be tolerated. The restaurant has apologized," South Gujarat Bajrang Dal president Deviprasad Dubey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.