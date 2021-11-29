Bailable Warrant Against Param Bir Singh Cancelled, Asked to Deposit Rs 15k
The Chandiwal Commission was formed in March to probe the allegations levelled by Singh against Anil Deshmukh.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday, 29 November, appeared before the Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai which is probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The commission cancelled a bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh after an application was filed by his lawyer.
Further, the Chandiwal Commission asked Singh to deposit Rs 15,000 in the Chief Minister's relief fund within a week for not appearing before the Commission earlier.
Meanwhile, Singh, through his lawyers, filed an affidavit before the Chandiwal Commission stating that neither does he have any evidence to produce before the Commission nor does he want to cross-examine any witness in the case, news agency ANI reported.
The commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations levelled by Singh against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Deshmukh.
Singh had accused Deshmukh of compelling police officers to collect “donations" from dance bars and hookah parlours in the city.
Singh had surfaced in public last week after he was declared absconding in an extortion case and had appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement.
(With inputs from ANI.)
