Bag Containing IED Found in Delhi's Seemapuri, Bomb Disposal Squad Reaches Spot

Officials of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached Old Seemapuri after a bag containing an explosive was found in the area on Thursday, 17 February.

Police vehicles and fire tenders also arrived at the house where the unattended bag was found, and the National Security Guard (NSG) was alerted.

This came as part of the probe of the Ghazipur bomb case, wherein a bomb was found at a busy flower market in East Delhi last month, news agency ANI reported, citing police sources.