Bag Containing IED Found in Delhi's Seemapuri, Bomb Disposal Squad Reaches Spot
This came as part of the probe of January's Ghazipur bomb case, wherein an IED was found at a busy flower market.
Officials of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached Old Seemapuri after a bag containing an explosive was found in the area on Thursday, 17 February.
Police vehicles and fire tenders also arrived at the house where the unattended bag was found, and the National Security Guard (NSG) was alerted.
This came as part of the probe of the Ghazipur bomb case, wherein a bomb was found at a busy flower market in East Delhi last month, news agency ANI reported, citing police sources.
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found at the Ghazipur flower market on 14 January, ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. The NSG had subsequently carried out a controlled explosion of the same.
The Bomb Disposal Squad of NSG had discovered chemical compounds such as RDX and Ammonium Nitrate in the 3 kg IED recovered from Ghazipur.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.