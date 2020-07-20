Babri Masjid Case: LK Advani’s Statement to be Recorded on 24 July

A special CBI court will record BJP leader LK Advani's statement in the Babri masjid demolition case on 24 July though video conferencing.

Special judge SK Yadav has also fixed 23 July as the date for recording of Murli Manohar Joshi's statement in connection with the case, reported PTI. The court has also fixed 22 July for recording former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan’s statement.

All the three political leaders are among the accused facing trial on charges of criminal conspiracy in connection with the demolition of Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992.

The Supreme Court had, on 8 May, asked the special CBI judge in Lucknow to conclude the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case and pronounce judgment by 31 August.