‘Babri Masjid Demolition Meticulously Planned’: Justice Liberhan

Justice Liberhan said that he presented his report based on what he found, LK Advani, Vajpayee, appeared before him, “but they can’t be a witness against themselves,” Justice Liberhan told Indian Express.

He also said that few of them took responsibility for the Babri demolition.

“Uma Bharti categorically claimed responsibility; now, if the judge says she is not responsible, what can I do,” Justice Liberhan said.

He said that given the evidence and the witnesses that were presented before him, anybody could have concluded that the demolition was a premeditated action.