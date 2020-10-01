Babri Case Verdict: The ‘Ayodhya Connection’ of Retired Judge  

While pronouncing his verdict on Babri Masjid demolition, the CBI court Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav had said that the stone-pelting started at 12 noon on the disputed structure in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal, who passed away in 2015, wanted to preserve the structure as the structure contained statues. To keep the ‘karsevaks’ busy, they were asked to bring flowers and water.

Judge Yadav did not consider the newspaper evidence and said that the video evidence was also unclear.