Babita Phogat Stokes Controversy Over Tweet on Tablighi Jamaat
Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on Friday, 17 April, stoked a row after putting out a controversial tweet against the Tablighi Jamaat – the religious sect that held a conglomeration last month in Delhi, which emerged as one of the biggest hotspots for the novel coronavirus.
While many others also came out in her support, Phogat claimed that she was receiving threats after posting the tweet, but asserted that she was not scared and stood by what she said.
Phogat said that she was not actor Zaira Wasim. “I want to tell all these people... I am not Zaira Wasim, that I will feel scared by your threats and sit at home. Your threats will not scare me, I am Babita Phogat and have always fought for my country. I will continue to do so and speak for my nation," she said in a video posted on her Twitter account.
Wasim had made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports drama Dangal along with Aamir Khan. She had played the role of Babita's sister, Geeta, in the biopic which was based on the life of Phogat sisters and their father and famous wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.
The 20-year-old Srinagar-born National Award winning actress announced her decision to quit acting, on social media in June last year, saying it interfered with her faith and religion.
“Those who have a problem in listening to the truth, they must hear that I will continue to speak and write the truth. If they don't like listening to the truth, then they must either change their habit or get into habit of listening to the truth," said Phogat.
A slew of responses followed post her tweets, both in support of her as well as against it.
Many also demanded that her Twitter account be suspended.
FIR Filed Against Babita
A man in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has filed a complaint against Phogat over the tweets. The complaint also mentioned controversial tweets by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel.
The man, associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, filed the complaint in City Chowk police station on Thursday, an official told PTI, and added it would be forwarded through the Aurangabad commissioner to the police in the areas where the two reside.
"The complainant has cited tweets by Phogat on 2 April and 15 April. He also alleged that Chandel's tweet on 15 April was intended to target a specific community and spread hate. He has demanded registration of a case against Phogat and Chandel under section 153A of IPC and the Information Technology Act," the official informed.
(With inputs from PTI)
