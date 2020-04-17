Babita Phogat Stokes Controversy Over Tweet on Tablighi Jamaat

Phogat said that she was not actor Zaira Wasim. “I want to tell all these people... I am not Zaira Wasim, that I will feel scared by your threats and sit at home. Your threats will not scare me, I am Babita Phogat and have always fought for my country. I will continue to do so and speak for my nation," she said in a video posted on her Twitter account.

Wasim had made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports drama Dangal along with Aamir Khan. She had played the role of Babita's sister, Geeta, in the biopic which was based on the life of Phogat sisters and their father and famous wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

The 20-year-old Srinagar-born National Award winning actress announced her decision to quit acting, on social media in June last year, saying it interfered with her faith and religion.

“Those who have a problem in listening to the truth, they must hear that I will continue to speak and write the truth. If they don't like listening to the truth, then they must either change their habit or get into habit of listening to the truth," said Phogat.