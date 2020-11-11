Azim Premji Tops India Philanthropy List: Donated Rs 7,904 Crore

The top new additions in the list included SD Shibulal of Infosys with a donation of Rs 32 crore, followed by Amit and Archana Chandra of A.T.E. Chandra Foundation who donated Rs 27 crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, said: "The preferred cause of India's top philanthropists has been education, although poverty alleviation has grown dramatically to become the second most popular cause this year."

A statement said that Rohini Nilekani, who donates through Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, is India's "most generous" woman, followed by Anu Aga and family of Thermax. Binny Bansal is the only philanthropist under the age of 40 to enter the philanthropy list.