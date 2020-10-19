Seventy-Year-Old Priest Beaten to Death by Drunk Man in Azamgarh

A priest was killed allegedly by a drunk person in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 16 October. The priest was fast asleep at his home near Shankar Bhagwan temple of Mubarakpur, when a drunk man woke him up and started asking him for money to buy alcohol. When the priest denied, the man began to hit him with a stick.



When the priest made noise, his family members and the villagers woke up, caught the accused, named Mahendra Upadhyay, and handed him over to the police.

The injured priest was taken to the hospital by his family members, but he died during treatment. The family then took the body to a road near the village and blocked it. The police, who reached the spot, consoled them and cleared the jam.

Seventy-year-old Pandit Rajbhar used to live with his wife and granddaughter behind the temple. His entire family lived in the village.