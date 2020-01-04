‘Azad May Suffer Cardiac Arrest,’ Says Bhim Army Chief’s Doctor
Raising serious concerns regarding the health of Chandrashekhar Azad, the doctor of Bhim Army Chief alleged that cops are denying the required medical care to Azad. In a series of tweets Dr Harjit Bhatti claimed that the leader is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi.
“This is inhuman and clear violation of human rights. Everyone have right to access medical care,” the doctor said while urging Delhi Police and Home Minister Amit Shah to allow Azad to be taken for treatment.
“If not given proper treatment then his blood might get thicker which may results into sudden cardiac arrest or stroke,” he added.
What is Phlebotomy?
Phlebotomy is the process of drawing blood from the circulatory system through a cut or puncture in order to obtain a sample for analysis and diagnosis. Phlebotomy is done as part of the patient's treatment for certain blood disorders.
Phlebotomy is prescribed for patients with disorders that increase iron levels in their blood to dangerous levels, such as hemochromatosis, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.
Why Was Bhim Army Chief Arrested?
Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested on 21 December following the Daryaganj violence during anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests. He was then sent to a 14-day judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.
The police in the FIR stated that the Bhim Army Chief gave "inflammatory speech" at Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers due to which the crowd started moving from the mosque towards Delhi Gate.
Members of Bhim Army are continuously demanding that Azad should be immediately released stating that his arrest is unlawful.
