‘Azad May Suffer Cardiac Arrest,’ Says Bhim Army Chief’s Doctor

Raising serious concerns regarding the health of Chandrashekhar Azad, the doctor of Bhim Army Chief alleged that cops are denying the required medical care to Azad. In a series of tweets Dr Harjit Bhatti claimed that the leader is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi.

“This is inhuman and clear violation of human rights. Everyone have right to access medical care,” the doctor said while urging Delhi Police and Home Minister Amit Shah to allow Azad to be taken for treatment.