Ayushman Bharat Took Away My Son, Left Me on the Road: Beneficiary

A 17-year-old resident of Bihar’s Vaishali district, Pankaj Kumar, succumbed to a year-long long illness caused by a blood disorder on 20 January. He, along with his family, was enrolled under the flagship Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme, and was told the scheme does not cover the bone marrow transplant he required.

Pankaj was eligible for the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) scheme as well, which not only covered the illness – aplastic anemia – but also the Rs 12 lakh cost of treatment. RAN offers financial assistance up to Rs 15 lakh to patients below poverty line.