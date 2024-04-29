Ayushman Bharat Diwas: Date, History, and Significance of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

The significance of Ayushman Bharat Diwas is to highlight the objectives of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and educate people about the advantages of this healthcare scheme. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a significant healthcare initiative of the government of India. Through this scheme, financial protection will be provided to more than 10 crore poor and vulnerable families in the country. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will be able to avail of medical services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in any of the government empanelled hospitals across the country.

The government has created a new job category in the healthcare sector through this initiative, called Ayushman Mitra. A large number of young Indian citizens are hired under this program. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Ayushman Mitra are being appointed by the hospital. The government has created this job category in the healthcare sector through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

