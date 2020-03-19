Aviation Economy Deteriorating, Tough Decisions Necessary: Indigo
Economic environment in aviation sector has deteriorated significantly and it has become necessary to initiate some tough decisions over the next few days and weeks, said IndiGo's flight operations chief Ashim Mitra to pilots in an email on Thursday, 19 March.
With countries sealing their borders partially or fully across the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, aviation sector has been hit extremely hard,as most airlines globally have drastically curtailed their flight operations.
"It has become a necessity to initiate some tough calls and we are working on a string of measures that will be shared and implemented over the next few days and weeks," Mitra said.
Asking the pilots to not believe any hearsay, Mitra added that the airline will keep them updated.
Citing an "unprecedented" decline in air travel, the budget carrier announced it was suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme to its staff on a rotational basis.
