Avian Influenza Confirmed in Birds of 7 States, Including UP: Govt

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Saturday, 9 January, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in the states of Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry said it has issued an advisory to the affected states so as to avoid further spread of the disease.

According to ANI, the Ministry stated that reports of unusual mortality of birds have been received from Chhattisgarh in poultry and among wild birds in the state’s Balod district. Reports of unusual mortality in ducks have also been received from Sanjay lake, Delhi, and samples have been sent for testing.

Sixteen more birds have died at the DDA park in Hastsal Village, Delhi, and their samples are being tested in a lab. Lakhs of birds have been found dead in the last 10 days across India.