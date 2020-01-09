Average 80 Murders, 289 Kidnappings & 91 Rapes Daily in 2018: NCRB

An average of 80 murders, 289 kidnappings and 91 rapes were reported every single day across the country in 2018, according to the latest data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Altogether, 50,74,634 cognisable crimes comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2018, up from 50,07,044 in 2017, the data stated.

A cognisable offence or case is defined as the one which an officer in-charge of a police station may investigate without the order of a magistrate and effect arrest without warrant.

A total of 29,017 cases of murder were registered during 2018, showing an increase of 1.3 percent over 2017 (28,653 cases).