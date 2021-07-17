Avg Cost of Per Unit Electricity Highest in Delhi: Ajay Maken

Speaking to The Quint, Maken cited Power Finance Corporation's latest annual report on 'Performance of State Power Utilities' for the year 2018-19 to claim that the average cost of per unit of electricity is the highest in Delhi at Rs 6.90 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The figure, available in the Annexure 1.1 (b) of the report, takes into account two data points namely: revenue from sale of power and other operating income including wheeling.

"Punjab is at Rs 4.66/kWh, Maharashtra at Rs 5.63/kWh and Rajasthan is at Rs 5.01/kWh. This does not include tariff subsidy, UDAY grant or other government grants. Thus, this is the actual and direct cost to the consumer for an average unit of electricity in that state," Maken added.

Mentioning the role of the actual revenue collected, he said that it plays the most important role in "tariff fixation and calculation of Aggregate of Technical and Commercial losses (AT&C)."