Avalanche Kills Three Soldiers in J&K, BSF Soldier Missing at LoC
Three Army soldiers were killed and another is missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 14 January, defence sources said.
The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche. The Army has launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said.
Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.
Snapshotclose
On 13 January, another avalanche hit a Border Security Force (BSF) deployment in Naugam sector along LoC. A search and rescue operation was launched immediately. Out of seven BSF personnel deployed, six were safely rescued while one BSF constable trapped couldn’t be revived.
The incident occurred in Naugam sector of the valley at 8:30 pm on Monday.
A search and rescue operation was launched immediately, a senior officer of the border guarding force said. “Out of the seven troops deployed in the area, six were safely rescued but one constable trapped could not be revived even after much effort,” he said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)