Breaking Barricades for Beds: Desperate Scenes at Gujarat Hospital

Media reports showed several people waiting in long queues outside the 900-bed hospital facility, recently inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

According to the hospital's new rules, no admissions are allowed without acquiring a token. Earlier, the hospital had said that only patients who come in 108 ambulances will be admitted.

However, the Gujarat High Court had taken strong objection to that and noted, ""No matter from which vehicle (private or government) patients are coming to the hospitals. How can doctors say that if you are not coming from a 108 ambulance, we will not treat you and will let you die?"