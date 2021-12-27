At Raipur Dharam Sansad, Hindu Elder Slams Saint's Insult to Gandhi, Quits Event
'Sant' Kalicharan, at the Raipur event, had praised Nathuram Godse for killing Mohandas Gandhi.
After a derogatory speech was made by a religious saint against Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at a Dharam Sansad organised in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 25 December, another speaker at the event condemned the remarks against the freedom fighter at the religious assembly.
Mahant Ramsundar Das, a religious leader from Chhattisgarh's Dudhadhari temple, said, "Mahatma Gandhi has been abused from this stage. Was he really a traitor? You met the statement with applause... This is not sanatan dharma nor should such a thing happen on a platform like a 'dharam sansad.'"
Das' criticism was directed at 'Sant' Kalicharan's statement at the Dharam Sansad: “They (minorities) seized power through politics here. And the great harami Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led us to this ruin. Salutations to Godse ji that he killed that ****.”
"I want to ask the organiser... why didn't you raise an objection when such words were being used against the father of the nation?" Ramsundar Das had asked.
"I'm sorry if you feel bad, but I separate myself from this event and take me leave..." he had declared as he walked off the stage.
The speeches were made at a two-day long Dharam Sansad organised in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur, on Saturday.
Congress, Others Condemn Remarks Against Gandhi, Case Filed
Several politicians have also registered their censure of the derogatory statement made against Gandhi.
"Truth, non-violence can never be defeated by falsity and violence. Bapu, we are ashamed, your murderers are alive," said Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Twitter, sharing a video of Ramsundar Das' retaliation.
A case has been filed in relation to the Dharam Sansad, after a complaint by Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Mayor Pramod Dubey, who had attended the event. The complaint was filed against Kalicharan, for using "abusive words for Mahatma Gandhi."
"Kalicharan, who used abusive language against Mahatma Gandhi, cannot be a saint. And one who is a saint, cannot use such language. We are sanatan dharmi, we have read our scriptures; there is no use of such foul language in them... Kalicharan's comments are condemnable. We have filed an FIR against him. Such people will not be tolerated in Chhattisgarh," Dubey said in a statement.
An FIR has also been filed in the case on the complaint of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Mohan Markam.
Markam said, "A case of sedition should be registered against Kalicharan who insulted Mahatma Gandhi."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.