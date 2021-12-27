At Raipur Dharam Sansad, Hindu Elder Slams Saint's Insult to Gandhi, Quits Event

After a derogatory speech was made by a religious saint against Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at a Dharam Sansad organised in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 25 December, another speaker at the event condemned the remarks against the freedom fighter at the religious assembly.

Mahant Ramsundar Das, a religious leader from Chhattisgarh's Dudhadhari temple, said, "Mahatma Gandhi has been abused from this stage. Was he really a traitor? You met the statement with applause... This is not sanatan dharma nor should such a thing happen on a platform like a 'dharam sansad.'"