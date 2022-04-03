At Least 6 Dead, 9 Injured in Shooting In California's Sacramento: Police

At least six people were killed and nine more wounded in a shooting in the United States' California early morning on Sunday, 3 April.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including six who are killed," Sacramento police said in a statement on Twitter.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sergeant Zach Eaton was quoted as saying by CNN.

"9th Street to 13th Streer is closed between L Street and J Street as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active," the Sacramento Police said.

Videos posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.