AstraZeneca Vaccine Followed by Pfizer Dose Safe: Spain Study

"These are not symptoms that can be considered serious," she said.

The recommendation will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who received the AstraZeneca shot before the government halted it for those aged above 60 years of age due to blood clot concerns, causing widespread uncertainty, according to Economic Times.

Clinical director at Carlos III, Antonio Frias, said the results support the possibility of vaccinating patients who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca, adding that, the "decision is not up to the investigators of this study".

Meanwhile, in a similar "mix-and-match" study in the UK, preliminary findings recently showed that those given a shot of Pfizer followed by a dose of AstraZeneca, or vice-versa, were more likely to report mild or moderate symptoms such as headaches or chills than if they received two of the same type. The data on immune responses are expected in the coming months.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Economic Times.)

(The article was first published in FIT and has been republished with permission.)