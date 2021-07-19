'Assault on Constitutional Rights': Oppn Demands Answers on Pegasus Leaks

As the Israel-made spyware Pegasus stirs up a storm before the Monsoon session of Parliament, several opposition leaders reacted to the report published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July, which revealed that the spyware was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.

The report published by The Wire, said that the 'leaked data includes the numbers of top journalists at big media houses like the Hindustan Times, including executive editor Shishir Gupta, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and Indian Express'.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, "We know what he's been reading- everything on your phone!"