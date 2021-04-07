Assam Writer Pens Facebook Post About ‘Martyrs’, Held for Sedition

Sarma was thereby subjected to a lot of flak on social media, and two advocates of the Gauhati High Court, Umi Deka Baruah and Kangkana Goswami, also filed an FIR against her, alleging that Sikha’s purported post is in “utter disrepute to the honour of our soldiers”.

Further, the complainants alleged that “such distasteful remarks not only reduce the unparalleled sacrifice of our jawans to a mere ‘money making discourse’, but is also verbal assault on the spirit and sanctity of service of the nation.” They demanded the authorities for “strict action” against Sarma.

Dispur police station OC Prafulla Kumar Das informed The Indian Express that the case was registered on the basis of the FIR.

Sarma was reportedly slated to be produced before a court on Wednesday.