‘Lightning Strike’ Kills Herd of 18 Elephants in Assam’s Nagaon

In a shocking incident, bodies of 18 wild elephants were recovered from the Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest area in central Assam's Nagaon district. A massive lightning strike is believed to be the possible reason behind the incident, that took place on Wednesday, 12 May.

Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden, MK Yadava, also said that the cause of death is most likely a bolt of lightning, The New Indian Express reported.