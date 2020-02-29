Students File FIR Against Teacher for ‘Derogatory Post’ on PM Modi
In a letter to the college authorities, the students also demanded the termination of Sengupta’s contract.
Students from Gurucharan College in Assam’s Silchar have registered an FIR against a guest professor for allegedly posting ‘derogatory remarks’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported local news portal Barak Bulletin.

They alleged that Sourdeep Sengupta, who teaches physics, “hurt the sentiments” of students belonging to a particular religious community.

“...Souradeep Sengupta...has made derogatory remarks and abused the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ as a whole,” the FIR read.

“He has also alleged the prime minister of the nation [w]as a mass murder and tried to incite communal violence by making inflammatory comments against the Hindu community, in the context of the recent Delhi violence.”

‘Terminate Sengupta’s Contract’

In a letter to the college authorities, the students demanded the termination of Sengupta’s contract.

The letter, posted on Facebook by ABVP’s Karanjit Deb, said that if he is allowed to continue, his “destructive ideology” will influence other students.

“As a guest lecturer of the college, by applying his destructive ideology in teaching he has influenced many students and will continue influencing many more, if he is allowed to continue as a guest lecturer of this highly esteemed institute of our state,” the students’ letter to the college read.

What Did Sengupta Say

According to Scroll.in, Sengupta accused the BJP and its ideological parent – RSS – for attempting to recreate 2002 Godhra riots in Delhi.

“People on the street are getting their IDs checked to see if they are Muslim – if they are, they are getting beaten mercilessly,” he had posted, but deleted it later after backlash.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on 23 February and escalated over the next three days, leaving at least 42 people dead. A total of 148 FIRs were filed and at least 630 people were either arrested or detained in connection with the case.

