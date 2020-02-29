Students File FIR Against Teacher for ‘Derogatory Post’ on PM Modi

According to Scroll.in, Sengupta accused the BJP and its ideological parent – RSS – for attempting to recreate 2002 Godhra riots in Delhi.

“People on the street are getting their IDs checked to see if they are Muslim – if they are, they are getting beaten mercilessly,” he had posted, but deleted it later after backlash.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on 23 February and escalated over the next three days, leaving at least 42 people dead. A total of 148 FIRs were filed and at least 630 people were either arrested or detained in connection with the case.