Assam NRC List Not Final, Over 2 L ‘Undeserving’ Names, HC Told

The Gauhati High Court has been informed that the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) may have 2.77 lakh "undeserving" names on the list, released on 31 August last year, excluding the names of over 19 lakh persons, reported IANS.

Assam's NRC Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma submitted a detailed affidavit in the court on 3 December.

In the affidavit, Sarma explained that the NRC published in August last year was only a "supplementary list" which included 4,700-odd ineligible names. The final document is yet to published by the Registrar General of India (RGI), Sarma added.