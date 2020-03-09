QDebate: Are Assam’s Anti-CAA Protests Ethno-Fascist?

Assam was one of the states at the forefront of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in 2019. As the Bill was passed and became law, protests over it are still unabated in the state.

However, over time many have said the anti-CAA protests in Assam try to maintain an ethnic Assamese majority over the state’s Bengali-speaking population – which the Assamese have defended as protection of identity.

So, which one is it? The Quint debates.