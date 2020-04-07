Assam MLA Compared COVID-19 Hospitals to Detention Centres, Held
An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday, 7 April, for making "objectionable" remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them ‘worse than detention centres’, police said.
An audio clip containing a telephonic conversation purportedy between Islam and another person was released on social media, in which the lawmaker was heard talking "disparagingly" about the quarantine facilities and hospitals.
He also purportedly said the living conditions there were worse than those at the detention centres.
Hundreds of suspected illegal migrants and doubtful citizens, many of them Muslims, are lodged in the detention centres in Assam.
He said the Assam Assembly Speaker has been informed about the development.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)