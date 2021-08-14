Assam-Mizoram Border Tension Escalates Ahead of I-Day After Govt School Bombing

After a brief lull, tensions escalated along the Assam-Mizoram border on the eve of Independence Day, after a government school was bombed in Hailakandi district.

Although no casualties were reported, the blast damaged a major portion of the Pakua Punjee Lower Primary school, reports said.

Locals suspect that miscreants from the other side of the border bombed the school. But further details are awaited.

According to SP Gaurav Upadhyay, more details will be available after a thorough investigation.