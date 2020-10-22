Amit Shah Discusses Assam-Mizoram Border Tension With Sonowal

Earlier on Wednesday, in presence of Union Joint Secretary, North East, in the Home Ministry Satyendra Kumar Garg, the Home Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram agreed to maintain the status quo for resolving their fortnight-long border trouble and hold regular talks to prevent any further untoward incidents and sort out any irritants.

The meeting, held at an army camp close to Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district along the inter-state boundary, was also attended by other senior officials from both states.

The release said that Garg, who reached Assam as per the Union Home Minister's direction, held important discussions at Silchar, attended by the senior officials of Assam and Mizoram.

"During the discussion, all border-related issues and steps required to maintain peace and law and order at the inter-state border was discussed thoroughly."