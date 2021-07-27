Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: CM Sarma Visits Injured Police Personnel in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 27 July, visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet the police personnel who were injured in the Assam-Mizoram border clash that took place on Monday.

According to NDTV, Sarma as well as Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana will be visiting the border area on Tuesday.

Five policemen were killed and over 50 people injured in the violent clashes that erupted around the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, a press release issued by the Assam government states.

Officials of both states, including Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, and Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, are camping at trouble-torn Lailapur area in Assam's Cachar district, which borders Mizoram's Kolasib, as they try to calm down the situation.