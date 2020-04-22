Assam Man Walks, Hitchhikes 2,800 KM From Gujarat Amid Lockdown

Desperate to be home amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a 45-year-old from Assam, who works as a migrant worker in Gujarat, took the path less trodden by walking and hitchhiking his way from Vapi to reach his home in Nagaon.

Jadav Gogoi, who hails from Gadharia Karaoini village of Nagaon, has been walking and hitchhiking in trucks (for some, he needed to pay an amount as fare) from the industrial town of Vapi in Gujarat, where he works as a migrant labourer.

According to Gogoi, he started his journey from 27 March by dodging police officials in every step of his way.