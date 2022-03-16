Assam Man Accused in Gang-Rape of Minor 'Tries to Flee’, Shot Dead by Police
Hospital Superintendent said that there were four bullet injuries in the body of the accused.
A prime accused in the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl was shot dead by police in Assam’s Guwahati while allegedly trying to escape from custody, an official said on Wednesday, 16 March.
While being taken to the crime scene for investigation, the accused allegedly attacked police personnel accompanying him and tried to flee on Tuesday night, the official added.
In response, the police opened fire at the man, who was then taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared brought-dead.
Gauhati Medical College Hospital Superintendent Abhijit Sharma said he was brought to the hospital around 1 am, and there were four bullet injuries in his body, news agency PTI reported.
Sharma added, "He had no heartbeat when he was brought here. We have kept his body in the morgue and will hand it to his family after conducting the post-mortem.”
As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, two of the five culprits, who had first sexually assaulted the girl on 16 February, had recorded a video of the act, allegedly threatening to leak the clip if she revealed the matter to anyone.
Three days later, the two men met the girl again in another hotel on the pretext of deleting the video. However, the two men along with others gang-raped the girl.
The accused was on the run since the mother of the girl filed a complaint with the police on 8 March and was arrested on Tuesday from Dampur area in Kamrup district, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, police said that the two women personnel who were injured in the attack by the accused, were out of danger. A search operation is underway to nab the other accused, police added.
This comes on the same day that Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma said in the Assembly that the crime rate has decreased in the state following police action on alleged criminals when they attempt to escape from custody or attack personnel.
Assam has witnessed a spike in police encounters since Sarma assumed office on 10 May 2021, with 39 people killed and at least 89 injured in such incidents since then.
Morevoer, Special DGP GP Singh said in a tweet on Wednesday, "Rape represents regressive mindset of controlling, scarring and destroying a girl/women's mind and body. Assam Police would use all instruments of law to fight this evil. As a father and a cop, grateful to @CMOfficeAssam for crystal clear directions to this effect."
(With inputs from PTI.)
