Madrasa Demolished in Assam After Head Arrested Over Alleged Terror Links

He further said that the madrasa was demolished under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Disaster Management Act, adding that it did not have permission from the local panchayat or the district administration to be built on that specific plot of land.

Sarma also said that the power connection to the madrasa was found to be illegal, and hence the deputy commissioner ordered it to be demolished after observing all legal formalities.

Speaking on the alleged illegal activities of Mustafa, Sarma said that the mufti was an important financial conduit for Ansar ul Islam, and that money was deposited in his account often.

"Mustafa and Afsaruddin Bhuyan, the other arrested, can handle sophisticated communication tools. They were dealing with apps that we had not heard of. They had later dismantled the apps," the chief minister said.

He also said that after Mustafa was arrested, his wife broke his mobile phone. However, the police managed to recover the mother board, and are probing the matter on the basis of evidence collected.