Assam Encroachments: How ‘Matabbars’ Sold Land Illegally to Settlers

The illegal occupation of reserve forests and grazing reserves in Assam has a definite pattern, where brokers or ‘matabbars’ play a key role in settling the encroachers.

While their role in these activities had been known earlier, detailed information was unveiled after the government began the eviction almost five years ago.

An interesting episode unfolded when the eviction operation was carried out at Lumding reserve forest at Hojai, located around 180 kilometres east of Guwahati.

A section of evicted encroachers, who had occupied 1,410 hectares in the forest, pointed their fingers at one Nazrul Islam, who ‘sold’ plots of land saying that he had been authorised by the government to engage in the deals. Some evictees told local TV news channels that he charged Rs 1 lakh from each family for plots of 10 bighas.

Nazrul continued to duck for cover for six days till the police apprehended him in Nagaon. He revealed the name of another person, Anowar Hussain, who had assisted him in clinching the land deals. Hussain was also arrested, and Nazrul was shot in the leg by the police after he allegedly made an attempt to escape from custody.