8 New COVID-19 Cases in Assam, All Participated in Tablighi Jamaat
Eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Assam, taking total count of positive cases in the state to thirteen.
All of them participated in the Tablighi Jamaat religious procession held at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz a few days ago, tweeted Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam's first COVID positive patient, a 52-year-old man, had also participated in the congregation.
Sarma said that unlike HIV patients, where names are not released, the names of COVID patients are being released so that those who came in contact with them can come forward and get themselves tested, reported EastMojo.
Earlier in the day, four other residents of Assam, who attended the congregation but are still in New Delhi, also tested positive.
(With inputs from East Mojo)
