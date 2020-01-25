Assam Govt Charges Shaheen Bagh Protester for ‘Seditious Comment’
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, 25 January, said that the state government has decided to register a case against protester Sharjeel Imam for his “seditious statement” about Assam. Sarma alleged that Imam was “the main organiser of Shaheen Bagh protest.”
"Assam government has taken cognisance of this very seditious statement,” he added. He later also tweeted the clip in question, saying that he was “aghast at this brazen attempt by this person to create unrest in the country.”
"A lot of wrong things have been said by this individual, aimed to create law and order situation in Assam. We will bring this person to the court so that he is punished in accordance with the law," Sarma said, as reported by PTI.
Additionally, ANI reported on Saturday, 25 January, that another case has been registered against Imam in Aligarh. "He made anti-national statements at the AMU students protest on 16 January,” the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, reportedly said, adding that the case was registered based on a video of his speech and a team was being sent to arrest him.
Previously, Vivek Garg, an advocate & RTI activist, had filed a complaint to register an FIR against Imam for the alleged statements at Shaheen Bagh, ANI reported. Garg is also a Bharatiya Janata Party member, according to ANI.
The comments triggered a wave of controversy, and the clip of Imam speaking at the Shaheen Bagh protest was widely circulated on Twitter. Since 15 December 2019, Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area has been the site of a continuous protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The women-led protest has now grown to include violence against students, rising police brutality and the silencing of public protests among the range of issues it opposes.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI News.)
