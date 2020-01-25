Assam Govt Charges Shaheen Bagh Protester for ‘Seditious Comment’

Previously, Vivek Garg, an advocate & RTI activist, had filed a complaint to register an FIR against Imam for the alleged statements at Shaheen Bagh, ANI reported. Garg is also a Bharatiya Janata Party member, according to ANI.

The comments triggered a wave of controversy, and the clip of Imam speaking at the Shaheen Bagh protest was widely circulated on Twitter. Since 15 December 2019, Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area has been the site of a continuous protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The women-led protest has now grown to include violence against students, rising police brutality and the silencing of public protests among the range of issues it opposes.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI News.)