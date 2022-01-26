ASI Babu Ram Awarded Ashok Chakra Posthumously; Other Gallantry Awards Announced

On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, the Union Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, 26 January, announced the Gallantry Awards for the year 2022.

The Ashoka Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred on Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram, posthumously.

Six Shaurya Chakras, the country's third-highest peacetime gallantry award, were bestowed on Army personnel for displaying extraordinary courage in their service to the nation. The honour was bestowed on six CRPF personnel as well for their distinguished service.

Here is a look at the awardees.