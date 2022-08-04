'No Question of Pressure': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Scrapping of Personal Data Bill

The bill, which sought to regulate how an individual's data can be used by companies and the government, was withdrawn in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session, after a joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it.

He said the the joint parliamentary committee worked very extensively on it after which a report was presented with 12 major suggestions and a list of recommendations. The recommendations had 81 amendments in a Bill that had 99 sections in total.

"With the whole digital economy that we have and the way the technology landscape is changing rapidly we need a very contemporary and modern legal framework," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)